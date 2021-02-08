Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth returns to work after heart attack

Hawaii County’s newly elected mayor returned to work today after making a recovery from a Jan. 9 heart attack in Kona.

“I’m excited and, more importantly, ready to be back,” Mayor Mitch Roth said. “I feel much better and look forward to hitting the ground running. Our staff in the Mayor’s office has done a fantastic job ensuring that none of our projectts or initiatives missed a beat in my absence, and I couldn’t feel more supported throughout my recovery.

“The aloha and prayers from the community were truly felt, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community, island and county.”

His doctors cleared him Feb. 3 to work on a limited, part-time basis as he continues to recover, the mayor’s office said in a news release today.

Roth was released from the hospital Jan. 20 and has been working from home since then on a minimal basis.

He will begin to resume a full workload over the coming weeks, but until then will alternate between home and the office.