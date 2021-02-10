comscore On the Move: Janet Hirai, Wayne Takamori and Michael Bennett | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Janet Hirai, Wayne Takamori and Michael Bennett

  • By Jackie Carberry jcarberry@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Pyramid Insurance has announced the hiring of two agents, Janet Hirai and Wayne Takamori, who both worked previously at Finance Insurance and Hawaii Medical Service.

Hawaii’s Dr. Michael Bennett has been named to the Ocular Surgery News’ Retina 150, an elite group of retina specialists and surgeons. Bennett is founder of Bennett Eye Institute, formerly Retina Institute of Hawaii.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

