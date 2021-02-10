Vaccinate 65 and older, Lt. Gov. Josh Green urges

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is urging the state to begin vaccinating kupuna 65 years and older March 1.

Green is recommending Gov. David Ige make the policy change to speed up immunizations for the lower-priority group as the federal government considers approving a single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, which could ease vaccine shortages across the nation.

Hawaii is currently immunizing health care workers and long-term care residents, as well as adults 75 years and older and front-line essential workers, including first responders, corrections officers, critical transportation and utility workers, postal service employees, teachers and child care providers.

“This slight policy change is … consistent with our desire to prioritize all older adults who are at increased risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19,” Green said Friday in a letter to Ige, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara and Health Director Dr. Libby Char.

But opening up immunizations to the 65-to-74 age group, estimated at 114,701 people, might pose an even greater challenge, given the shortage of vaccine supplies already. The state’s mass immunization sites are putting the brakes on new appointments, at least for the next few weeks, as vaccine supplies remain limited across the country.

“We would certainly like to vaccinate adults 65 and older and we understand that they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Char said in an email. “As soon as we have enough vaccine, we will get them taken care of and vaccinate more broadly. We are very glad that people in our community want to get vaccinated.”

Other states that have opened up to that age group are getting overrun. Also adding to the uncertainty is that the Health Department is not informed of how much vaccine will arrive in the islands each week until just days before delivery.

Health officials reported 37 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 26,531 cases. No new coronavirus fatalities were reported, with the statewide death toll remaining at 418. Of the state’s total infection count, 1,127 cases are considered to be active.

“I just think the timing is right. We have COVID on the ropes right now, so as soon as we have any kind of supply that will make it possible, we should get to our 65-to-74 age group,” Green said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will add … additional arrows in our quiver.”

The state is distributing about 50,000 doses on average per week. By March 1 the target is to get about 350,000 shots in arms, and by April 1, 550,000, Green earlier estimated. The state has administered nearly 200,000 shots.

“We’re still only halfway through kupuna 75-plus. A lot of them have had opportunities and may be waiting,” he added. “We’re already seeing cases drop and our hospital numbers are dropping, probably because our elderly are now immune. This would be a very serious improvement for our public health momentum.”