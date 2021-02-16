Recipe: Meatballs good for many meals

I’ve tried many meatball recipes, and in the category of fast and easy, this one is simply the best. The combination of pork and ricotta makes them tender and juicy; the Parmesan provides a punch of flavor.

Tripling the recipe gave my family meatballs for dinner twice and for lunch once, too.

I served them with a sauce I made myself, preferring how bright and fresh the results are compared to even the best jarred sauce. If you are inclined to do the same, start the sauce before you make the meatballs, and both will be done around the same time (you could use the sauce recipe for the stuffed shells on the facing page). Of course, serve these with jarred sauce if you don’t want to deal with homemade.

I have four tips for this recipe: You could use a heavier hand with the Parmesan and a lighter hand with the salt). Don’t overbake. If you check and think the meatballs could go another minute in the oven, they’re probably already done. Lastly, make extras.

PORK AND RICOTTA MEATBALLS

By Kay Chun, New York Times

1/2 cup (4 ounces) whole-milk ricotta

1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan, or to taste

2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 large egg

1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1 pound ground pork

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In large bowl, combine all ingredients; gently mix with hands. Shape meat into 12 equally sized balls (about 2-1/4 inches in diameter). Arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm. Serves 4.

>> Tip: Leftover meatballs freeze well; simply reheat in the oven at 375 degrees until warmed through (about 20 minutes).

Nutritional information unavailable.