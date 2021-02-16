On the Move: Ken Hon

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has announced the hiring of Ken Hon as scientist-in-charge. Hon was an HVO volcanologist from 1987 to 1990 and professor in the geology department at the University of Hawaii at Hilo from 1997 to 2020.
