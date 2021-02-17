‘NCIS: Hawaii’ expected to land on Isle shores

The CBS crime drama franchise in the Aloha State — and the job benefits that filming brings — may be extended with a new “NCIS: Hawaii” said to be in development.

A Hawaii spinoff of the popular series based on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is in the works but hasn’t been officially greenlighted, PEOPLE.com reported.

CBS declined comment.

The “NCIS” franchise is a cornerstone of CBS and the original version starring Mark Harmon remains one of the most-watched on television in its 18th season, according to Variety.

“Should ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ go to series, which seems inevitable, it would also be the latest CBS series to be set in Hawaii,” the entertainment publication said.

Hawaii Five-0’s finale aired last April 3 on CBS after a 10-year run. “Magnum P.I.” was renewed for a third season last May.

Hollywood Reporter said the potential new NCIS series would likely shoot in Hawaii, “where production is facing an easier path forward during the pandemic. ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ is currently meeting with potential pilot directors and has begun staffing a writers room.”

NCIS was launched in 2003, with spinoffs “NCIS: Los Angeles” debuting in 2009 and “NCIS: New Orleans” in 2014, PEOPLE.com said.

On its website, CBS said that NCIS “is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it’s a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations.”

The real NCIS has a field office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The TV version filmed on the Hickam tarmac in a CBS crossover with Hawaii FIVE-0 in 2012.

Actors Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Scott Caan of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Hawaii Five-0” acted out a scene during the episode of “Hawaii Five-0” using C-17 cargo aircraft and Air Force and Hawaii National Guard troops as background extras.