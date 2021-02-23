comscore Manhunt underway for suspect following fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Manhunt underway for suspect following fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 pm
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers stand near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive this morning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers stand near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive this morning.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai this morning.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of a man stabbed in the upper body at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive at about 10:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police were searching Hahaione Valley for the suspect.

Hahaione Elementary School went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m. due to an active police investigation in the area, according to the Department of Education.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

