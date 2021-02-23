Manhunt underway for suspect following fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai

A manhunt is underway for a suspect after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai this morning.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of a man stabbed in the upper body at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive at about 10:15 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Honolulu police were searching Hahaione Valley for the suspect.
Hahaione Elementary School went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m. due to an active police investigation in the area, according to the Department of Education.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.