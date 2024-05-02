Man, 20, wanted in Kalihi shooting surrenders to police

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man Tuesday night at the Towers at Kuhio Park turned himself in at the Kalihi police station Wednesday.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say the victim and the 20-year-old got into a dispute that ended with shots being fired before the fight broke up. The 20-year-old found the 23-year-old later Tuesday night, confronted him and allegedly shot him.

Ethan Etsione Taumua, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree and two firearm offenses. The 23-year-old victim was identified by multiple sources as Richardson “Richie” Kony, a resident of the housing complex.

“Today around noon the individual suspected of that turned himself in to the Kalihi station with the assistance of the District 5 CRU (Crime Reduction Unit),” HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told Honolulu Police Commissioners during their meeting Wednesday. “He’s been arrested for murder in the second degree and other firearms offenses.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Logan said.

Officers responded at about 9:10 p.m. to reports of shots being fired and found an unresponsive male victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Emergency Medical Service officials said paramedics responded to Linapuni Street and treated the victim with advanced life support before taking him to an emergency room.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, according to a Honolulu Police Department summary of the shooting.

The suspect, who knew the victim, fled east on North School Street in an SUV, HPD said.

“This was not a random act,” the HPD report said.