Kauai County looking for nonprofit partner in coronavirus assistance program

The County of Kauai is looking for a nonprofit partner to administer a $22 million COVID-19 assistance program to help eligible households in the county with rental and utility costs.

Interested non-profit organization may view the county’s Request for Proposals at https://kauaiforward.com/crua/.

Once a nonprofit administrator is selected, applications for the Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program will be accepted.

The program is meant to provide financial assistance to households that would go to “payment of rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, utilities and home energy costs arrears, and other expenses related to housing incurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a county news release.

The emergency assistance would go to both past due and future payments, but not to exceed 12 months of total payments.

Eligible applicants must have earned less than 80% of the Kauai Median Area income in the 2020 tax year or at the time of application and must be able document their reduction in income or other coronavirus-related hardship.

The following shows the 80% KMAI for various household sizes:

>> $54,400 for one person

>> $62,160 for two people

>> $69,920 for three people

>> $77,680 for four people

>> $83,920 for five people

>> $90,160 for six people

>> $96,400 for seven people

>> $102,560 for eight people