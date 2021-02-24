Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 435 fatalities and 27,320 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was over 504,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 28.3 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 16 on Oahu, 24 on Maui, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and seven residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 684 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreasedby nine today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,848 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 34 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with six in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

According to the state’s verified weekly Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary, 306,275 vaccines have been administered of the 330,900 received by the state as of Feb. 22. About 13.6% of the general population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 59% of those ages 75 and over also received one dose.

Of the administered vaccines, 284,709 were given to the general public and 21,566 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Oahu will move into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Thursday after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Tier 3 also allows funeral services with up to 25 attendees, and group fitness classes indoors with up to 10 participants. Gym capacity would increase to 50%. Restaurants and spiritual services can operate at full capacity as long as establishments maintain 6 feet distancing.

To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move from Tier 3 to the least-restrictive Tier 4, the 7-day average of new cases must be below 20 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the 7-day average positivity rate must be below 1% on those two Wednesdays. The earliest that Oahu could move into Tier 1 would be late March since it needs to stay in each tier for at least four weeks.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.