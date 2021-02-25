Motorcyclist, 17, critically injured in collision in Kuliouou

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision in Kuliouou Wednesday night.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kuliouou Road at about 11:45 p.m.
Police said a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on the highway and was making a left turn onto Kuliouou Road when a motorcyclist traveling westbound on the highway disregarded a red traffic signal and broadsided the passenger side of the vehicle.
The motorcyclist who was wearing a helmet at the time was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
The 30-year-old driver and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries.
Police said speed was a factor in the collision.
An investigation is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.