Motorcyclist, 17, critically injured in collision in Kuliouou

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision in Kuliouou Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Kuliouou Road at about 11:45 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on the highway and was making a left turn onto Kuliouou Road when a motorcyclist traveling westbound on the highway disregarded a red traffic signal and broadsided the passenger side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist who was wearing a helmet at the time was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The 30-year-old driver and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.