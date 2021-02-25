Ward Village opens pop-up bookstore in support of Hawaii public libraries

A pop-up bookstore is opening Saturday at Ward Village to support Hawaii’s 51 public libraries.

The Village Books & Music by Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i will be open for three months at the former Pier 1 Imports space at 1142 Auahi St., offering an extensive collection of books, records, CDs, DVDs, arts and collectibles for sale — all to benefit the state’s public libraries.

The Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i is a nonprofit with the primary objective of maintaining free public libraries in the state, and to secure materials “beyond the scope of the ordinary library budget.” The group also offers continuing education and scholarship grants.

“Leading up to and during the pandemic, we’ve gathered an extensive collection of donated books, vinyl, works of art, and other media,” said Nainoa Mau, Executive Director, Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i, in a news release. “This bookstore pop-up at Ward Village allows us to create a temporary retail space where we can offer all of our inventory over the next few months, while providing a safe shopping experience for community members.”

Approximately 100,000 books, 50,000 records, and 25,000 CDs and DVDs, games and more will be offered, and new inventory will be cycled in regularly.

To protect the health and safety of guests, temperature checks and masks will be required upon entry, and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Capacity will be limited, but the store will accept reservations and walk-ins.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, a supporter of Friends for more than eight years, is sponsoring Village Books & Music at Ward.

The Friends is also looking for volunteers to help manage the bookstore while it is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org/villagebooks for more details.