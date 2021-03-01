comscore Love’s Bakery to close, lay off all 231 employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Love’s Bakery to close, lay off all 231 employees

Love’s Bakery, a kamaaina company since 1851, said today it will cease operations on March 31 and lay off all 231 employees.

The company blamed the closing on a drop in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was “seriously delinquent in rent and unable to qualify for the second round of PPP funding.”

“While we hoped that our business could continue under the circumstances, Love’s Bakery … has decided to close and cease all operations on March 31,” the company said in a notice to the state Department of Labor.

The notice was signed by Daryce Hamamoto, Love’s interim president.

