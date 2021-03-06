UH football team announces assistant coaching changes on offense and defense

The University of Hawaii football team will have a new play-caller for offense and add experience on defense.

Head coach Todd Graham announced the changes on Saturday.

>> Bo Graham, who served as pass-game coordinator and running backs coach last season, has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It should be an easy transition for Graham, who was instrumental in the play-calling last season. For the New Mexico Bowl, Graham was on the sideline signaling plays.

>> Chief of staff Trent Figg will move to an on-field coaching position as associate head coach of defense. Figg also will retain his chief-of-staff responsibilities. Last year, Figg oversaw the day-to-day operations of the program, from coordinating meetings and travel to helping with scouting, recruiting and pro development. Figg has been a defensive coordinator at Southern Arkansas and William Jewell College. “Coach Figg is an outstanding leader and has the respect of our entire team,” Todd Graham said.

>> Marcus Davis, who was a graduate assistant for offense at Florida State last season, is joining the Rainbow Warriors as receivers coach. Davis was a receiver and coach at Auburn. Davis played and worked under two of Todd Graham’s former offensive coordinators — Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn — and is familiar with the Warriors’ run-and-gun concepts.

>> Todd Graham announced Tony Hull, who coached receivers and was successful in recruiting in the Southwest, will not return.

The moves also help the athletic department’s bottom line. By consolidating Figg’s duties, Todd Graham said, the Warriors are “absorbing” a position.

“The move saves the department nearly $100,000 and helps relieve some of the financial burden due to the pandemic,” Graham said.

It is a trend the football program has embraced the past few months. To help UH’s finances, Graham and his assistant coaches declined their bowl bonuses. According to his contract, Graham was entitled to $40,000 for the Warriors’ victory in the New Mexico Bowl. The assistant coaches were eligible for a bonus equivalent to a month’s salary.

Bo Graham is assuming G.J. Kinne’s UH titles. Last month, Kinne has joined Central Florida’s coaching staff, where he will work under Malzahn.

Bo Graham has worked alongside offensive coaches Malzahn, Norvell, Chip Long and Billy Napier.

“Bo has been in a leadership role on offense during our 2020 season and was already heavily involved in the game planning and installation of our offense last season,” Todd Graham said in a news release. “This move allows us to keep continuity and development of our no-huddle, fast tempo offense. The terminology and communication of our offense stays the same. Bo has a wealth of experience within our system at numerous places, and I’m excited about this opportunity for him to lead our offense back to prominence.”

