HSTA needs to care more about students

As a former public school teacher, I proudly support unions and teachers. Yet as the parent of a public elementary student, I cannot believe how selfish and narrow-minded the Hawaii State Teachers Association has been during the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Corey Rosenlee.

His actions, his hyperbolic rhetoric and his unwillingness to compromise is the epitome of why unions get a bad rap. Rosenlee has ignored the science, the Centers for Disease Control and our state epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Kemble, to ensure that our students get the least amount of (or no) classroom time.

He keeps saying, “Our teachers every day are risking their lives.” But what of our other essential workers, like our grocery store or health care workers, who must continue on with jobs that require them to have much more contact under much more perilous circumstances?

Kemble noted that schools are, in fact, “one of the safest environments for children when it comes to COVID-19” because of the strictly enforced safety measures.

Enough already, Rosenlee. How about working for what is best for our teachers and our keiki?

Michelle Shin

Kapolei

State’s vaccination approach right one

The demands for opening COVID-19 vaccines to the 65-plus group are understandable. Those who are 75-plus are the most vulnerable, and it isn’t unreasonable for the state Department of Health to try to reach as many of that more elderly group first, especially as many of them have not yet gotten their first dose.

Opening up now to an even larger group will make it even harder for those elders to get appointments. If there was an unlimited supply of vaccine it would be different, but we are dependent on the supply coming from the mainland.

When localities in other states have opened to the larger, younger groups, their online and telephone appointment systems have been overwhelmed. One step at a time makes sense.

As someone in the 70-74 tier who has been waiting patiently, I’m glad the state is taking a measured approach.

Tom Sheeran

McCully-Moiliili

Send vaccinators to the homebound

In regards to vaccinations, a recent article about how some elderly are “falling through the cracks” has been my concern, as well (“‘Falling through cracks’: Vaccine bypasses some older adults,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, March 4).

There are many people — elderly and disabled — who live alone, or live with family but are bed-bound or housebound and cannot travel to vaccination sites.

Could the state or the counties (or some entity) create some type of accounting system and have roving bands of medical teams visit homes to vaccinate this population?

Puanani Akaka

Kaneohe

Hawaii travel rules restrictive, offensive

Hawaii’s kapu on mainland visitors is offensive and un-American. Since most “trusted testing partners” won’t guarantee test results within Hawaii’s tight 72-hour timeframe, travel to Hawaii is made nearly impossible.

Perhaps that’s the intent, to keep us out. It‘s sad that Hawaii — a state that once begged us to come and visit, the state that calls itself the Land of Aloha — is sending mainlanders a clear message: You are not welcome.

Every state in the union welcome’s Hawaii residents without testing and travel restrictions. Is Hawaii still part of the United States?

We used to be regular visitors and hefty spenders. With our vaccinations completed, instead of Hawaii we have found countless quality alternatives that are not only welcoming but are offering deep discounts.

Jon and Carol Ingalls

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Larry Ellison could save Love’s Bakery

After reading about Love’s Bakery being forced to to close at the end of the month, I simply cannot imagine Hawaii losing the bakery after 170 years of business (“When Love’s Bakery shuts down at month’s end, 231 employees will be laid off,” Star- Advertiser, March 2).

Love’s was established in 1851 by Robert Love, from Scotland. Surely there has to be a way to save this Hawaii icon!

This brings to my mind a very wealthy gentleman by the name of Larry Ellison, of Lanai. To me, it seems that it would be a “drop in the bucket” for Ellison to come to the rescue of this iconic business.

If you read this, Larry Ellison, please just give some thought to saving this 170-year-old business. In doing so, think of all the families, and the happiness and relief you could bring, to all who rely on Love’s for a living.

Brian Joy

Waikiki

