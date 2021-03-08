comscore As rising seas invade Waikiki resorts, the state proposes adding more groins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
As rising seas invade Waikiki resorts, the state proposes adding more groins

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY 11TH PHOTO SEC., AIR SERVICE, U.S. ARMY, COURTESY SAVE OUR SURF <strong>Looking back </strong> <em>Waikiki beach, 1925</em> Seawalls cause beach erosion, as visible in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel under construction. After the Royal Hawaiian groin was built in 1927, sand accumulated in front of the Royal but disappeared from other areas of the beach Ewa of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers walk on a section of seawall above the reef where green sea turtles feed.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A walkway runs atop the oceanfront seawall past the Halekulani and Sheraton Waikiki resorts.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki resident Dennis Furukawa shows how much sand levels in front of a Waikiki seawall can vary with tides, currents and seasonal changes.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM An older woman continues along the seawall walkway in front of the Halekulani after tripping and falling on the uneven surface.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Public access is barred where a portion of seawall is closed.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Halekulani landscaping is being killed by encroaching salt water as sea levels rise with climate change.

Waikiki, its shoreline eroded by seawalls and battered by rising seas, sits on the brink of more upheaval that could either destroy its few surviving natural features or protect its disappearing beach for decades, depending on one’s viewpoint. Read more

