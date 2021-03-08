As rising seas invade Waikiki resorts, the state proposes adding more groins
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:18 p.m.
PHOTO BY 11TH PHOTO SEC., AIR SERVICE, U.S. ARMY, COURTESY SAVE OUR SURF
Looking back
Waikiki beach, 1925
Seawalls cause beach erosion, as visible in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel under construction. After the Royal Hawaiian groin was built in 1927, sand accumulated in front of the Royal but disappeared from other areas of the beach Ewa of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beachgoers walk on a section of seawall above the reef where green sea turtles feed.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A walkway runs atop the oceanfront seawall past the Halekulani and Sheraton Waikiki resorts.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waikiki resident Dennis Furukawa shows how much sand levels in front of a Waikiki seawall can vary with tides, currents and seasonal changes.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
An older woman continues along the seawall walkway in front of the Halekulani after tripping and falling on the uneven surface.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Public access is barred where a portion of seawall is closed.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Halekulani landscaping is being killed by encroaching salt water as sea levels rise with climate change.