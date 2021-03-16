Only 8.8% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have received COVID vaccine, DOH says

Three months into Hawaii’s vaccination campaign, only 8.8% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have received immunizations though they represent more than 40% of COVID-19 cases in the islands.

New data on vaccinations by race released today by the Department of Health show Asians with the highest immunization rate with 25.4% receiving at least one shot, followed by whites at 19.2%, blacks at 6.4% and other races at 1.9%. The data does not include inoculations given by the military.

Vaccine data on Filipinos, which are disproportionately affected by the disease at 19% of total infections, was not available because they are combined in the Asian category. The DOH is asking the federal government to break out the high-risk group, as well as the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander category.

Contributing to the disparities is that vaccines were initially allocated for health care workers and those 75 and older, said acting state epidemiologist Sarah Kemble.

“As we look at who are the health care workers, we see under-representation of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in that category. Then with 75 and older, unfortunately, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders don’t have as long a life expectancy so we have fewer in that category,” she said.

Besides access, challenges include cultural and language barriers, as well as technology, mobility and geography, the DOH said.

The Health Department is working with local pharmacies and organizations to reach large numbers of Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Filipinos through mobile vaccination clinics and community health centers that serve the population.