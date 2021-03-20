comscore Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death and 87 new COVID-19 infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death and 87 new COVID-19 infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 A swab is prepared for use at a free COVID-19 testing site. Hawaii Department of Health is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing at the University of Hawaii West Oahu campus in Kapolei today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call (719) 387-1416 or email kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov.

    A swab is prepared for use at a free COVID-19 testing site. Hawaii Department of Health is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing at the University of Hawaii West Oahu campus in Kapolei today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call (719) 387-1416 or email kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 87 infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 453 fatalities and 28,694 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 55 on Oahu, 22 on Maui, nine on Hawaii island, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,522 on Oahu, 2,586 on Maui, 2,370 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 30 on Molokai. There are also 891 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 826 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by three today.

Health officials counted 3,680 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2.36% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,948 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 21 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with eight in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

