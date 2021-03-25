Ka Makana Ali’i welcomes Sugarcane by Chai’s

West Oahu, lean on upscale restaurants, will have a new option today/March 26 when Sugarcane by Chai’s soft opens at Ka Makana Ali‘i. The restaurant also offers live entertainment and will be open until midnight.

Sugarcane’s food, headed up by renowned chef Chai Chaowasaree and chef de cuisine Rodhel Ibay, will feature the signature menu of Chef Chai, Chaowasaree’s Honolulu restaurant, alongside a vegan menu created by Ibay. Mixologist Kenny Lum will be on hand to deliver signature cocktails.

It will serve two four-course dinner menus — one vegan — through April 7. The grand opening is April 8.

The 4,982-square-foot restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating.

Sugarcane’s live entertainment is the vision of owner Peter Maharaj, who was one of the owners of the now-shuttered Zanzabar Nightclub in the Waikiki Trade Center. Maharaj has been part of the local nightclub scene for more than 20 years.

“The sound system is phenomenal, and there’s a big stage with a baby grand piano,” said Chaowasaree. “It has a nice feel for late-night.”

He said Maharaj aims for Sugarcane to become a go-to late-night venue for the West Oahu community.

Restaurateur Chaowasaree has had a string of successful restaurants in Hawaii including Singha Thai Cuisine, Chai’s Island Bistro and his current Chef Chai.

For reservations, call 670-2744 or go to opentable.com.