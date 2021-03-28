Hawaii football great Chad Owens debuts new show, ‘Runnin’ It Back,’ Monday on Spectrum’s KKAI channel 50

University of Hawaii and Canadian Football League standout Chad Owens will debut a new sports show on Spectrum Cable’s KKAI Channel 50 on Monday.

“Runnin’ It Back” will be co-hosted by Owens, Hawaii football veteran Ryan Keomaka, and Kiana Cayabyab of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s daily online news update “Star News Live.”

The new show, a collaboration between the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and It’s a Hawaii Thing Productions, will invite special guests from the sports world to talk about their careers and life lessons.

The first show will feature guest Shane “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” Victorino as he recaps his renowned Major League Baseball career.

Future episodes will feature veteran football coach June Jones as well as NFL wide receiver Juju Smith-Shuster, who recently renewed his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I am excited to work with co-hosts Ryan and Kiana as we discuss all things sports with local leaders in athletics, life and their ambitious plans for the future,” Owens said. “Together we will explore those ‘Aha!’ moments that turned these athletes from good to great in the competitive world of professional athletics.”

Owens is also the host of the Star-Advertiser’s “CO2 Run Dwn” online sports show, which runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

After this Monday’s debut at 7 p.m., the show will air weekdays on KKAI 50 at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays; 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays; 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays; 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays.

Extended versions of the shows will also be available on the “It’s a Hawaii Thing” YouTube channel as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play.