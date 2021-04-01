PHOTO: Pretty in Pink

PRETTY IN PINK: Spring has gotten off to a swimming start at the Art Aquarium Museum in Tokyo, where a new exhibition invites visitors to walk among nearly 30,000 goldfish, the ambience enhanced by sakura pink lighting and sound effects that replicate a cascade of cherry blossom petals. Tall tanks containing up to 30 varieties of goldfish are on display during the event, including “sakura-nishiki” and other breeds named after Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms.
.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.