Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers poised to reform program that allows police to seize cash and cars

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers are poised to pass legislation reforming the state’s civil asset forfeiture program, which allows law enforcement agencies to seize property, such as cars and cash, that they suspect is connected to criminal activity. But the bill could still be rejected by Gov. David Ige, who vetoed similar legislation in 2019. Read more

