Hawaii sees 92 new coronavirus cases as the statewide infection tally rises to 30,776

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 92 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,776 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related fatalities as the statewide death toll remains at 471.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 44 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 562,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 31.2 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 72 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, six on Hawaii island, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,749 on Oahu, 3,115 on Maui, 2,579 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 989 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,307 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 13 today.

By island, Oahu has 828 active cases, Maui has 336, the Big Island has 132, Kauai has 10 and Lanai has one. Molokai has no active infection cases.

Health officials counted 5,825 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.5% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 906,777 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. A total of 31% of the state’s population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,045 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Maui reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,037 hospitalizations within the state, 1,727 have been on Oahu, 186 on Maui, 109 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 51 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with nine in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks, Blangiardi said last week.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 59 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.