comscore Italian TV host apologizes for gestures mimicking Asians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Italian TV host apologizes for gestures mimicking Asians

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michelle Hunziker upon her arrival at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy, in Sept. 2019. Swiss-Italian TV host Michelle Hunziker apologized, today, for mimicking Asians on a satirical television program that drew widespread protests on social media.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Michelle Hunziker upon her arrival at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy, in Sept. 2019. Swiss-Italian TV host Michelle Hunziker apologized, today, for mimicking Asians on a satirical television program that drew widespread protests on social media.

MILAN >> A Swiss-Italian television host apologized today for mimicking Asians on a satirical TV program after her actions drew protests on social media.

“I am truly sorry and I apologize if I hurt anybody,” Michelle Hunziker said in English in a video posted on Instagram. “I realize we are in a time when people are sensitive about their rights, and I have been so naïve not to take that into consideration.”

She added: “I am the furthest thing from racist.”

Hunziker and co-host Gerry Scotti made slanted-eye gestures and mimicked an Asian accent on the TV show “Striscia la Notizia” (“The News Crawls”) aired by the private Italian network Mediaset.

In her Instagram post, Hunziker acknowledged the U.S.-based content producers behind the fashion watchdog account Diet Prada, who along with bloggers living in Italy had called out the gestures as racist.

Hunziker is married to Tomaso Trussardi, chairman of Trussardi fashion house.

Last week, a Black Lives Matters protest was held outside the Rome studios of Italy’s RAI state television over on-air racist language and the use of blackface on one show. Another round of protests targeted Hunziker and Scotti for laughing at a skit on their show that used racist language to describe African children.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them full time
Looking Back

Scroll Up