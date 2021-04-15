Kokua Line: How much of a percentage of state income taxes do you have to pay to qualify for Hawaii’s automatic extension on filing?

Question: The state gives a six-month extension to file your income taxes, but only if you pay the taxes due by the deadline. I am ball-parking an estimate, but what if I am off?

Answer: You must pay at least 90% of your income tax liability by the April 20 tax-filing deadline or face penalties and interest on the unpaid amount, according to the state Department of Taxation.

DOTAX says the six-month extension for filing Form N-11 or N-15 is automatic (no form necessary) as long as all of the following conditions are met:

>> The properly estimated tax liability is paid on or before April 20;

>> The tax return is filed on or before Oct. 20;

>> The tax return is accompanied by full payment of any tax not already paid; and

>> You are not bound by a court order to file a tax return on or before April 20.

“Properly estimated tax liability means you have made a bona fide and reasonable attempt to locate and gather all of the necessary information to make a proper estimate of tax liability for the taxable year and at least 90% of your total tax liability shown on the return is paid,” it says.

Q: I have an appointment for the vaccine but my license expired April 3 because I couldn’t get an appointment to renew it in time. Will they turn me away because my ID is expired?

A: No, they shouldn’t. Gov. David Ige has once again extended expiration dates on Hawaii IDs, instruction permits and driver’s licenses by emergency proclamation. Such credentials with expiration dates between March 16, 2020, and June 8, 2021, are considered valid in Hawaii through June 8, 2021.

Moreover, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made clear it doesn’t want people being denied vaccination for such reasons. It covers this in its FAQs about the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which includes dozens of providers distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Hawaii. The CDC says:

“Pharmacy partners will screen individuals to determine their vaccination eligibility for this program according to the criteria selected by their state or territory. Individuals may be asked about their age, occupation, or underlying medical conditions. Screening will also include checking for contraindications to COVID- 19 vaccines—reasons why an individual should not receive the vaccine.

“Pharmacies will not require proof of age, occupation, or any other type of credentials; however, they will rely on self-attestation for validating group membership. This assures that no one will be turned away for lack of specific identification documents (e.g., driver’s license) and eases the burden on participating pharmacies and individuals.”

Q: For the rent relief, can landlords apply, or is it just the tenants again?

A: The rules for Honolulu County’s Rental and Utility Relief Program allow a landlord to apply on behalf of a tenant, with the tenant’s consent. Or a tenant can apply directly. To be clear, though, this program is not accepting applications from anyone at this point, because 8,000 applications were filed within hours of the program’s opening on April 5. The county plans to open the program to another round of applicants once the first group is processed. A reopening date has not been announced. Fill out the form at oneoahu.org/renthelp if you’d like to be notified when the program reopens.

Q: Will it pay mortgages?

A: Not directly. The program pays rent for tenants who are in financial trouble due to the pandemic. The money is paid to the tenant’s landlord, not to the tenant.

Q: How many tourists are coming this year?

A: About 5.5 million tourists are expected to visit Hawaii in 2021, up nearly 103% from 2020, according to a forecast by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the kind gentleman who let me go in front of him at the eye doctor’s office on April 6. I was stressed and was very grateful for your courtesy and understanding. — Grateful senior

