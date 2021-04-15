comscore Television and radio - April 15, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – April 15, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. **retelecast.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Pirates 6:30 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rockies at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Baseball: College
Auburn at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
South Carolina at LSU 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
BASKETBALL: NBA
Bucks at Hawks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Celtics at Lakers 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Celtics at Lakers 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: wNBA
2021 Draft 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Austrian Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RBC Heritage 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RBC Heritage 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Lotte Championship 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Panthers at Lightning 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
CONCACAF: Columbus Crew vs. Real Esteli 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
CONCACAF: Monterrey vs. Atletico Pantoja 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Soccer: women’s college b1g tournament Semifinal
Iowa at Penn State 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Rutgers at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Surfing
2021 Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic 10 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA
WSL: Narrabeen Classic, Day 1 12:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA: Charleston 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Monte Carlo/Billie Jean King Cup 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
volleyball: high school girls
Kamehameha vs. Punahou 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
Friday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Braves at Cubs 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Padres 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Baseball: College
Michigan at Minnesota 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Ole Miss at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Clemson at Miami 1 p.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
BASKETBALL: NBA
Pacers at Jazz 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Clippers at 76ers 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Knicks at Mavericks 3:35 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Austrian Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Chubb Classic 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
RBC Heritage 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Lotte Championship 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Gymnastics
NCAA Women’s Championships noon ESPN2 21/224 74
Hockey: nhl
Golden Knights at Ducks 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Islanders at Bruins 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
SOCCER
Turkish: Besiktas vs. Ankaragucu 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Premier: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
French: Lille vs. Montpellier HSC 9 a.m. BEING NA/229* NA
College women: Utah at Colorado 11 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: UCLA at USC 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Stanford at California 1 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
College women: Washington at Washinton St 3 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
College women: Oregon St at Oregon 3 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*
MLS: United FC at Sounders 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College women: Arizona at Arizona State 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
SoftballL: College
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
Maryland at Michigan 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
California at Stanford 3 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
Arizona at Arizona State 3 p.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253*
Surfing
2021 Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic 10 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA
WSL: Narrabeen Classic, Day 2 12:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA: Charleston 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
volleyball: College men
UC Irvine at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Celtics at Lakers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
ILH boys vb: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani 4:50 p.m. 1500-AM
ILH girls vb: Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani after Maryknoll/’Iolani boys 1500-AM
 
Friday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
College baseball: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
College softball: UC Riverside at Hawaii 6 p.m. 1500-AM
College men’s volleyball: UC Irvine at Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

