Television and radio – April 15, 2021

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates. **retelecast.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|6 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Pirates
|6:30 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|9 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rockies at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Baseball: College
|Auburn at Alabama
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|South Carolina at LSU
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Bucks at Hawks
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Celtics at Lakers
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Celtics at Lakers
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: wNBA
|2021 Draft
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Austrian Open
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RBC Heritage
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RBC Heritage
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Lotte Championship
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Panthers at Lightning
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|CONCACAF: Columbus Crew vs. Real Esteli
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|CONCACAF: Monterrey vs. Atletico Pantoja
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Soccer: women’s college b1g tournament Semifinal
|Iowa at Penn State
|11 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Rutgers at Wisconsin
|1:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Surfing
|2021 Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
|10 a.m.
|SURF
|NA/20
|NA
|WSL: Narrabeen Classic, Day 1
|12:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP: Monte Carlo
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA: Charleston
|7 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Monte Carlo/Billie Jean King Cup
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|volleyball: high school girls
|Kamehameha vs. Punahou
|6:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Braves at Cubs
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Padres
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Baseball: College
|Michigan at Minnesota
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Clemson at Miami
|1 p.m.
|ACCN
|NA/251*
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Pacers at Jazz
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Clippers at 76ers
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Knicks at Mavericks
|3:35 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Austrian Open
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Chubb Classic
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|RBC Heritage
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Lotte Championship
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Gymnastics
|NCAA Women’s Championships
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Hockey: nhl
|Golden Knights at Ducks
|4 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Islanders at Bruins
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Besiktas vs. Ankaragucu
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Premier: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|French: Lille vs. Montpellier HSC
|9 a.m.
|BEING
|NA/229*
|NA
|College women: Utah at Colorado
|11 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: UCLA at USC
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Stanford at California
|1 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|College women: Washington at Washinton St
|3 p.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|College women: Oregon St at Oregon
|3 p.m.
|P12OR
|NA/236*
|256*
|MLS: United FC at Sounders
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|College women: Arizona at Arizona State
|5 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|SoftballL: College
|North Carolina at Pittsburgh
|11 a.m.
|ACCN
|NA/251*
|NA
|Maryland at Michigan
|1:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|California at Stanford
|3 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|Arizona at Arizona State
|3 p.m.
|P12AZ
|NA/237*
|253*
|Surfing
|2021 Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
|10 a.m.
|SURF
|NA/20
|NA
|WSL: Narrabeen Classic, Day 2
|12:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP: Monte Carlo
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA: Charleston
|7 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|volleyball: College men
|UC Irvine at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCSP
|12
|89
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Celtics at Lakers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|ILH boys vb: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani
|4:50 p.m.
|1500-AM
|ILH girls vb: Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani
|after Maryknoll/’Iolani boys
|1500-AM
|Friday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|College baseball: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|College softball: UC Riverside at Hawaii
|6 p.m.
|1500-AM
|College men’s volleyball: UC Irvine at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – April 15, 2021
