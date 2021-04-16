1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and 98 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 98 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 474 fatalities and 31,171 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 47 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 566,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31.5 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 67 on Oahu, 17 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case and one Maui case from the counts and also re-categorized one Oahu case to Maui.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,993 on Oahu, 3,205 on Maui, 2,621 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 35 on Molokai. There are also 1,007 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,197 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 45 today.

By island, Oahu has 784 active cases, Maui has 287, Hawaii island has 121, Kauai has four, and Molokai has one. Lanai has no active infection cases.

Health officials counted 7,299 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.34% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,027,849 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today. A total of 34% of the state’s population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,073 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,065 hospitalizations within the state, 1,747 have been on Oahu, 191 on Maui, 112 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 46 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday morning, with nine in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks, Blangiardi said last week.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 56 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.