Hawaii records 48 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 31,490

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 48 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,490 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 474.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 47 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 568,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 31.8 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 26 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, one on Hawaii island, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one case of a Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, one case on Maui, and two cases on Oahu from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,210 on Oahu, 3,270 on Maui, 2,645 in Hawaii County, 200 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 35 on Molokai. There are also 1,019 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,166 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 14 today.

Health officials counted 4,208 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.14% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is also 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,076,512 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today. More than 35% of Hawaii’s population have received at least one dose through the state vaccine system, but that figure does not include those vaccinated through the federal programs.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,086 have required hospitalizations, with eight hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 45 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Monday morning, with nine in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 54 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.