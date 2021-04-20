Recipe: Crunch, convenience, via sheet pan

Think of this as the sheet-pan version of a classic, cheese-covered pasta bake. It has all the elements of the usual casserole — the pasta and vegetables tossed with ricotta and topped with bread crumbs dusted in Parmesan. But because all the ingredients are spread out on a sheet pan instead of being piled into a baking dish, everything browns, which in turn means more crunch and crisp edges.

First, the broccoli is roasted until it softens and browns. Then, the other ingredients are spooned on top, and everything is quickly baked, making for a speedy, vegetarian weeknight meal. It’s worth seeking out really good ricotta here. With so few ingredients, every one makes a difference.

SHEET-PAN SPICY ROASTED BROCCOLI PASTA

2-1/2 pounds broccoli, cut into bite-size florets

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (optional)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

12 ounces chiocciole or other tube-shaped pasta

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

12 ounces best quality, whole milk ricotta

Fresh lemon juice, for serving (optional)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. On a baking sheet, toss together broccoli, oil, cumin (if using), salt and pepper flakes. Roast until browned at edges, 18 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven and set oven to broil.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta; drain.

In a small bowl, stir together Parmesan, panko, lemon zest, pepper and a pinch more salt.

Toss cooked pasta with broccoli on baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper, then dollop with ricotta. Sprinkle with Parmesan mix, drizzle generously with oil, and broil until topping is crisp and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Serves 4.

