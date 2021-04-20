comscore Further review sought for 2 fatal Honolulu Police Department shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Further review sought for 2 fatal Honolulu Police Department shootings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.
  • HPD In an image taken from body camera footage released by Honolulu police, Lindani Myeni was struck Wednesday with a Taser during a confrontation with officers in Nuuanu that led to Myeni’s death.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The ACLU is calling for review on shootings of two men of color who were unarmed and killed by police in separate incidents. Mourners of Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was shot by police April 5, gathered April 7 at a makeshift memorial at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.

  • FACEBOOK <strong>Lindani Myeni: </strong> <em>He was shot and killed by Honolulu police Wednesday after a struggle at a Coelho Way home </em>

    Lindani Myeni:

The shootings of two allegedly unarmed suspects this month were unjustified and racially motivated, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii and attorneys representing one of the victims said Monday. Read more

