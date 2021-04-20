Further review sought for 2 fatal Honolulu Police Department shootings
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HPD
In an image taken from body camera footage
released by Honolulu
police, Lindani Myeni was struck Wednesday with a Taser during a confrontation with officers in Nuuanu that led to
Myeni’s death.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ACLU is calling for review on shootings of two men of color who were unarmed and killed by police in separate incidents. Mourners of Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was shot by police April 5, gathered April 7 at a makeshift memorial at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.
FACEBOOK
Lindani Myeni:
He was shot and killed by Honolulu police Wednesday after a struggle at a Coelho Way home