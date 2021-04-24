comscore Hundreds show up in Nebraska to battle it out over the name Josh | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hundreds show up in Nebraska to battle it out over the name Josh

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:02 pm
  • KENNETH FERRIERA/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR VIA AP Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a pool noodle battle royale in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.

  • KENNETH FERRIERA/LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR VIA AP Multiple people with the name Josh duked it out with pool noodle out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a battle royale in an open green space in Air Park in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.

LINCOLN, NEB. >> A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park today for a heated pool noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

