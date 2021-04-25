Change in use of force policy preceded two fatal Honolulu police shootings
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered in Waikiki on April 17 to draw attention to recent fatal shootings by HPD officers. Belo Silitshena, a friend of Lindani Myeni, was in attendance.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Department investigated the scene of a shooting in which an officer killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap at Kalakaua Avenue and Phillip Street on April 5.
-
COURTESY HPD
A screen grab from HPD body camera footage shows Lindani Myeni, left, in a physical confrontaton with two officers fronting a home on Coelho Way in Nuuanu on April 14. Myeni was shot and killed.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree