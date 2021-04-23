comscore Widow of man shot dead by Honolulu police in Nuuanu files lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Widow of man shot dead by Honolulu police in Nuuanu files lawsuit

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lindsay Myeni held her youngest child Thursday during a news conference at the TOPA Financial Center to announce the lawsuit against Honolulu police for the death of her husband, Lindani Myeni.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lindsay Myeni, left, was comforted by Bridget Morgan-Bickerton as attorney Jim Bickerton spoke during Thursday’s news conference.

The widow of Lindani Myeni, who was shot and killed by police at a home in Nuuanu on April 14 during an alleged burglary, has filed a lawsuit against the city and three police officers for the wrongful death of her husband. Read more

