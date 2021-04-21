comscore Site of fatal shooting has been subject of repeat complaints | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Site of fatal shooting has been subject of repeat complaints

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

The four-bedroom, six- bathroom house at 91 Coelho Way where an unarmed burglary suspect fought three Honolulu Police Department officers before being shot to death has been the focus of repeated complaints and unsuccessful government investigations that it was operating as an illegal vacation rental. Read more

