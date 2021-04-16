Honolulu police release body camera footage of fatal shooting in Nuuanu

Two body-worn camera videos released by Honolulu Police Department today show a violent struggle between 29-year-old Lindani Myeni and Honolulu police officers, who shot and killed Myeni outside a Nuuanu home Wednesday night during an alleged burglary.

One video is 32 seconds long, while the other is 55 seconds. A third officer’s body camera was not activated.

Officers arrived at the scene of a reported burglary to a woman who was yelling about a man who had allegedly just been inside her house.

A police officer orders the suspect to “get on the ground” multiple times, but he does not comply. The suspect is seen walking toward the the officer and attacking him; a second officer arrives and deploys his Taser.

Police said the Taser did not stop the suspect, who then attacks the officer who fired his Taser. An officer fires one shot.

Then the dark footage shows the suspect attacking an officer who was on the ground before a third officer fires his gun three times at Myeni.

Myeni was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three officers were injured, including one who suffered facial fractures and remained hospitalized today.

At a news conference at HPD headquarters to release the video, Acting Deputy Chief Allan Nagata said the officers had “fought for their lives.”

“They were in the fight for their lives — let me clear with you. … They did very well. They were very brave,” he said. “They didn’t shoot or discharge the firearm right away. This was not a case of overreaction.”

Nagata acknowledged that the officers never identified themselves as police in the moments leading up to the assault and shooting, but he said their uniforms, commands and police cars made it clear who they were.

Ken Lawson, a professor at the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, interpreted the footage differently, calling it a “rush to judgment” of a Black man.

He said officers should have investigated the emergency call instead of immediately treating the scene as a hostile one, even if they had arrived to a woman screaming.

“When they get there, is the man threatening the police when they first get there? Is he threatening anybody? He’s the one standing there — she’s the one that’s frantic,” Lawson said. “The officer has to look and observe. … He’s standing there, he ain’t got a weapon, he’s not threatening them. … What that officer does is he draws his weapon, points it at the man, and tells him to get down in a prone position in the rain. For what?”

The released footage does not reveal any dialogue between Myeni and any of the police officers.

Lawson said he’s seen the escalation to violence many times when police interact with Black people.

“The reason why I’m skeptical is because we have seen over and over again when people have called the police on Black people, and it has been fake calls,” he said. “But the reason why they can do that is because they know if they say it’s a large Black man out here attacking me, that the police are going to respond exactly as HPD responded (on Wednesday). That’s what’s dangerous about it.”

Lawson didn’t defend the Myeni’s reactions, but he said it should not have ended in his death.

“It should not have ended in death when the person is unarmed and there’s three of you and one of him. I just don’t understand it,” he said.