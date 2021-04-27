Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Robert K. Masuda is first deputy of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. His named was misspelled in a story on Page B2 Sunday.