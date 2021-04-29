Suspected accomplice charged in armed robbery near Hawaii Convention Center

Prosecutors charged an alleged accomplice in connection with an armed liquor store robbery near the Hawaii Convention Center.

Forest Jarra, 25, was charged with accomplice to robbery in the first degree. His bail is set at $20,000.

The robbery occurred at Mas Liquor & Tobacco on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Police said two masked male suspects entered the store, one of them brandishing a firearm. They took cash and fled, police added.

There were no injuries reported.

That night, police located one of the suspects identified as Jarra in the Makiki area and arrested him.

Police said the other suspect remains at large. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt and gray shorts at the time of the robbery.