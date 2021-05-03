Mass testing underway at Kauai jail after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The state Department of Public Safety today reported that mass testing is underway at the Kauai Community Correctional Center after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Thursday.

So far, DPS says, no inmates have reported symptoms for COVID-19, but that the facility has enacted its pandemic protocol as a precaution.

The 130-bed facility in Lihue, which serves as a jail, is in quarantine, and inmate movement is suspended.

The Hawaii Department of Health has also initiated contact tracing and offered voluntary testing for all inmates and staff. In addition, spaces where the employee worked have been sanitized.

More information on the department’s pandemic response plan is available here.