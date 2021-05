Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite claims to the contrary, stopping rail at Middle Street will not save the project money (“As costs balloon, Honolulu rail board looks at stopping troubled project at Middle Street,” Star-Advertiser, April 24). Rather, it will put the city in breach of the full funding grant agreement, triggering lawsuits and repayment of federal funds.

The agreement allows for the Federal Transit Administration to require specific performance of the route, even without further funding. The unspecified “Plan C” proposed by a Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board member would result in a stranded asset that places a heavier tax burden on the city, which would be ineligible for federal funds to operate and maintain any system that stops short of Ala Moana.

Not building rail to Ala Moana would cause immeasurable negative impacts for the tens of thousands of front-liners who commute from Leeward and Central Oahu beyond Middle Street. The residents and taxpayers of the City and County of Honolulu deserve more from the HART board.

Radiant Cordero

City Council member, District 7

To regulate guns, put tax on ammunition

Before formation of the Continental Army, soldiers, sailors or marines either were paid unpaid conscripts or professionals fighting for whichever warlord would pay them. The formation of an army was a signal that the people of the realm were going to oust the military of the king or queen.

Hawaii gun laws are among the most restrictive in the country. There is only one way for our federal government to regulate guns, and that is through the power of the purse. Place a sales tax of $100 per gram on the propellant or round.

Carl L. Jacobs

Aiea

Hawaii leads the way in fighting climate change

I commend the beautiful state of Hawaii for its decision to declare a climate emergency. Following the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii was the first to feel the wrath of imperialism and totalitarianism.

Today, it is among the first to incur the depredations of climate change. Therefore, Hawaii has led our nation in mobilizing its people, by taking the next step toward finally addressing this universal war for the fate of humanity and life as we know it. Hawaii’s action paves the way for the rest of America to act boldly and wisely.

Rising oceans and soaring temperatures threaten the existence of the Aloha State. We ought to ensure that the next generation of children possesses an opportunity to step foot on those sandy shores and ride those bluest of waves. What will we tell them if we fail to act and the legendary chain of islands go under forever?

We must act to guarantee this worst outcome never comes to fruition. Thank you to Hawaii for leading this noble charge.

Henry J.H. Wilson

Barrington, Ill.

Use clean natural gas as bridge to renewables

In President Joe Biden’s speech before the joint session of Congress, he noted that the U.S. is responsible for 15% of the world’s carbon emissions while the rest of the world accounts for 85%. He then went on to say, according to The New York Times, “That’s why I kept my commitment to rejoin the Paris Accord, because if we do everything perfectly, it’s not going to matter.”

Hawaii contributes only about 0.004% to the world’s total pollution. The installation of expensive solar panels, battery systems and towering wind farms will put a huge strain on our state’s economy if we are to be energy independent by 2045.

These projects call for the invasive mining of large finite amounts of unrecyclable rare earth minerals. It seems to me that we should pursue the interim use of clean and abundant liquid natural gas to power our generating plants. This would be a stopgap measure until the breakthrough in other energy sources, such as hydrogen isotope fusion (which results only in the production of helium), could be realized.

Wakefield Ward

Kuliouou

AVR represents major step for voting access

The Legislature has moved for the people in passing automatic voter registration (AVR).

Public policy should ensure the widest possible participation in the democratic process. As a community college instructor, my mission is to provide an “open door” to all students and eliminate traditional barriers to education. Likewise, policies concerning voter registration should demonstrate that voting access is an open door and that Hawaii automatically includes all its people in the democratic process.

Instituting AVR means valuing each voice, not just those who were able to overcome the registration process barrier.

We ask that Gov. David Ige sign AVR into law to show that Hawaii values voting access for every citizen.

April Ching

Makiki

