1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 91 additional COVID-19 cases recorded statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 91 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 487 fatalities and 33,126 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 377 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 52 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 581,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32.6 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 74 on Oahu, seven on Maui, two on Kauai, six on Hawaii island, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,379 on Oahu, 3,482 on Maui, 2,731 in Hawaii County, 297 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,088 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,275 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 39 today.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,306,293 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,181 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,172 hospitalizations within the state, 1,820 have been on Oahu, 216 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 54 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with eight in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.