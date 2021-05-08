comscore National champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team to hold drive-by celebration on Sunday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
National champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team to hold drive-by celebration on Sunday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii team members hold the trophy after defeating BYU in the final.

A drive-by celebration is scheduled to be held outside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for fans looking to greet the Rainbow Warriors after their return to Honolulu on Sunday.

Hawaii swept BYU to win today’s NCAA men’s volleyball championship in Columbus, Ohio.

The event is scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fans will be allowed to drive into the lower campus and will make a loop around the UH athletic complex. The team will be stationed near the Dole Street entrance outside the arena. Fans will be allowed to take photos from their cars, but UH requests that no lei be brought to the event.

The UH band is slated to perform and team photos will be handed out, one per car, while supplies last.

