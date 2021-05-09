Honolulu police investigate alleged assaults on 3 public workers in separate incidents

A Honolulu police officer, a nurse and a transit operator were assaulted in three separate incidents since Friday.
A Honolulu Police Department officer was assaulted about 1 a.m. today while making a protective order violation arrest in Nanakuli. According to an HPD criminal investigative division daily bulletin, a 50-year-old male suspect “assaulted an on duty police officer causing pain.”
The suspect was arrested about 1:18 a.m. for first degree assault on a law enforcement officer and remained in custody pending investigation.
On Friday, at about 12:45 p.m., a 37-year-old licensed nurse was struck by a female who had been brought to a Honolulu facility for a mental health evaluation.
According to an HPD, the nurse was struck in the face and shoulder. The female suspect was arrested about 1 p.m. for second-degree assault and remained in custody pending investigation.
On Friday at 7:05 p.m., HPD said a 65-year-old transit operator was struck by a 22-year-old male rider in Chinatown.
The rider fled on foot, but was arrested about 7:45 p.m. for interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.