Honolulu police investigate alleged assaults on 3 public workers in separate incidents

A Honolulu police officer, a nurse and a transit operator were assaulted in three separate incidents since Friday.

A Honolulu Police Department officer was assaulted about 1 a.m. today while making a protective order violation arrest in Nanakuli. According to an HPD criminal investigative division daily bulletin, a 50-year-old male suspect “assaulted an on duty police officer causing pain.”

The suspect was arrested about 1:18 a.m. for first degree assault on a law enforcement officer and remained in custody pending investigation.

On Friday, at about 12:45 p.m., a 37-year-old licensed nurse was struck by a female who had been brought to a Honolulu facility for a mental health evaluation.

According to an HPD, the nurse was struck in the face and shoulder. The female suspect was arrested about 1 p.m. for second-degree assault and remained in custody pending investigation.

On Friday at 7:05 p.m., HPD said a 65-year-old transit operator was struck by a 22-year-old male rider in Chinatown.

The rider fled on foot, but was arrested about 7:45 p.m. for interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle.