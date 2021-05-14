Free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumes

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumed Tuesday after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded through Maui County grants, MEO buses pick up residents, mostly seniors, from their homes, take them to Manele Harbor to board the Expeditions ferry to Lahaina. MEO buses meet them at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and take them shopping on the west side before returning them to the harbor for the return trip.

The Lanai Shopping Shuttle runs once a week on Tuesdays, leaving on the ferry at 8:15 a.m. and returning at 1 p.m. The shuttle on Tuesday was at full capacity of 10 travelers. The next trip is this Tuesday.

MEO buses take the group to Lahaina businesses, including the Outlets of Maui; the Lahaina Gateway, which includes Foodland Farms, Ross Stores and Ace Hardware; the Lahaina Cannery Mall, which includes Safeway and Longs Drugs; Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors and Island Grocery Depot.

The Lanai Shopping Shuttle used to take most of the day but the hours had to be shortened because the last ferry currently leaves at 1 p.m. daily.

For more information on the shuttle and how to apply, contact the MEO Lanai office at (808) 565-6665. Travelers are allowed to bring a rolling cooler or cart. They cannot go off on their own or request to return on a different ferry.