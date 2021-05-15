Man bitten by shark at Kanaha Beach Park

A 35-year-old man was bitten late this afternoon by a shark at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui, Maui County’s public information office reported in a news release.

The man fell off his kite foil about 400 yards offshore of the park, located in Kahului. The shark bit him as he was getting back on his board, officials said.

The man received 2-inch to 3-inch cuts to the back side of his upper leg, and managed to make it back to shore on his own.

He declined treatment.

The shark was estimated at 5 to 8 feet long.

Shark warning signs were posted, and officials will determine Sunday morning whether to reopen Kanaha Beach Park.

The park will remain closed until at least noon Sunday.