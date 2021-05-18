Renderings released for Ching stadium, home for UH football games

The University of Hawaii football team’s home for the next few years now can be visualized.

UH officials today released renderings of the retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex that will be used for the Rainbow Warriors’ six home games this coming season.

The photo-quality drawings show overhead views of the length and width of the playing field. There also is a shot of the portable stands on the makai side that were prefabricated on the mainland.

The facility will be able to seat up 9,000 fans.

UH was forced to relocate its home games from 46-year-old Aloha Stadium. Officials of the Halawa facility said spectators could no longer attend events there because of safety issues of the structure.