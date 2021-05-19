Visitor, 26, critically injured in moped crash near Kahana Bay

A 26-year-old Ohio woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a moped crash near Kahana Bay in Windward Oahu Tuesday.

The crash on Kamehameha Highway just past the Crouching Lion Restaurant at about 3 p.m.

Police said a 2021 Zhong moped operated by the visitor was traveling northwest on the highway when for unknown reasons, the rider veered to the right and struck a metal guardrail.

She was taken in critical condition to an area hospital. The woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed may be a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.