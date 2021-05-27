PHOTO: Godzilla emerges out of Awaji island

Godzilla emerges out of Awaji island: A chills-and-thrills attraction at Nijigen no Mori, an amusement park on Awaji island in Hyogo prefecture, centers on Japan’s iconic monster. The zip-line ride, which opened in October, sets a scenario of Godzilla half-buried following an explosion, with riders gliding straight into his mouth. His protruding body, 75 feet high and 180 feet long, is the world’s largest Godzilla sculpture.
