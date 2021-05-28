Honolulu Board of Water Supply to continue suspension of water shut-offs through July 31

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it will continue to suspend water shut-offs for non-payment of water and sewer bills through July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original end of the suspension period was set for June 30.

Customers will continue to receive monthly bills and will still be responsible for all water and sewer charges on their accounts.

The board, along with the Department of Environmental Services, advises all customers who cannot pay their bill in full to pay what they can, when they can, to keep their balance as low as possible.

Anyone experiencing financial hardship should also visit the board’s website at hbws.me/support for information about financial support programs and, if needed, fill out a form to request a payment arrangement as soon as possible.

Customers without internet access may also call 748-5070 for assistance, but officials say wait times may be long due to high call volumes.

BWS says customers may also receive phone calls from personnel who will inform them of their outstanding balance and discuss repayment options.

“While we will request that payment be made, the BWS will not demand payment on the spot and will not request confidential personal or banking information,” BWS officials in a news release. “When in doubt, do not provide any information and immediately hang up.”

Contact the BWS at 748-5000 for assistance, or visit hbws.me/pay for payment options.

The board also reminds the public that its lobby is open for in-person water and sewer bill payments and to assist customers with other account and billing needs by appointment only.

Customers are also reminded that:

>> BWS accepts credit and debit card payments for accounts billed at the single-family residential rate and does not charge a credit card processing fee.

>> BWS offers 24/7 pay-by-phone service. Customers can call 204-4234 and follow prompts to navigate their way through the automated system to successfully make a payment.

>> They can obtain account information and pay their bills using online bill payment at boardofwatersupply.com.