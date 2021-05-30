comscore Television and radio - May 30, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – May 30, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 noon KHON 3 3
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Astros 8:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Athletics 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Giants at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Braves at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: College, Conference Tournaments
ACC, final: Duke vs. NC State 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
AAC, final: UCF vs. TBD 6 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Big East, Game 1 final: UConn vs. Xavier 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
C-USA, final: Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss 8 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SEC, final: Arkansas vs. Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Big East, Game 2 final: UConn vs. Xavier 10:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Big 12, final: Texas vs. Oklahoma State noon ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL: College
Michigan at Nebraska 7 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
East, Game 4: Knicks at Hawks 7 a.m. KITV 4 4
West, Game 4: Suns at Lakers 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
East, Game 4: Nets at Celtics 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
West, Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: Africa League
Final: Teams TBA 4 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
GOLF
European PGA: Made in HimmerLand 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Senior PGA: Championship 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8
LPGA: Bank of Hope Match Play 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second Rd.
East, Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
West, Game 1: Golden Knights at Avalanche 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
Italy vs. Canada 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Finland vs. Latvia 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
LACROSSE: NCAA Women’s Tournament, Nat’l Championship
Syracuse/N’western vs. Boston Coll/N.Caro. 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
MOTORCYCLES
Grand Prix of Italy*** 11 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
French, playoff leg 2: Toulouse at Nantes 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Men’s international friendly: USA at Switzerland 8:15 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Timbers at Union 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: Austin at Sounders 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: College, NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals
Game 3: James Madison at Missouri 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Game 3: Texas at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS
Roland Garros midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84**

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Orioles 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Cubs 8 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Red Sox at Astros 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Pirates at Royals 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cardinals at Dodgers 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional Coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: College
NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
East, Game 4: 76ers at Wizards 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 4: Jazz at Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF
NCAA Men’s Ind. National Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second Rd.
East, Game 2: Islanders at Bruins 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
United States vs. Germany 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Russia vs. Sweden 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Canada vs. Finland 11 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
LACROSSE: NCAA Women’s Tournament, Nat’l Championship
NCAA Tournament, Final: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
SOCCER
UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France 5:50 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy 8:50 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
TENNIS
Roland Garros midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Track and field
American Track League 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Tigers 7:10 a.m. 1500-AM
NBA Playoffs, WCF 1st rd. G4: Suns at Lakers 9:30 a.m. 990-AM
Big West baseball: Hawaii at Cal Poly 10 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. or JIP after NYY/Det 1500-AM
MLB: Giants at Dodgers JIP after Pho/LAL 990-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers 3 p.m. 990-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s basketball team loses assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen to San Francisco
Looking Back

Scroll Up