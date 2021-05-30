Television and radio – May 30, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600
|noon
|KHON
|3
|3
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Astros
|8:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Athletics
|10:07 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Giants at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Braves at Mets
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: College, Conference Tournaments
|ACC, final: Duke vs. NC State
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|AAC, final: UCF vs. TBD
|6 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|Big East, Game 1 final: UConn vs. Xavier
|7 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|C-USA, final: Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss
|8 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SEC, final: Arkansas vs. Tennessee
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Big East, Game 2 final: UConn vs. Xavier
|10:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Big 12, final: Texas vs. Oklahoma State
|noon
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASEBALL: College
|Michigan at Nebraska
|7 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Minnesota at Purdue
|10 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
|East, Game 4: Knicks at Hawks
|7 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|West, Game 4: Suns at Lakers
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|East, Game 4: Nets at Celtics
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|West, Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: Africa League
|Final: Teams TBA
|4 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|GOLF
|European PGA: Made in HimmerLand
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Senior PGA: Championship
|10 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|LPGA: Bank of Hope Match Play
|12:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second Rd.
|East, Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|West, Game 1: Golden Knights at Avalanche
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
|Italy vs. Canada
|3 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Finland vs. Latvia
|7 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|LACROSSE: NCAA Women’s Tournament, Nat’l Championship
|Syracuse/N’western vs. Boston Coll/N.Caro.
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|MOTORCYCLES
|Grand Prix of Italy***
|11 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|French, playoff leg 2: Toulouse at Nantes
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Men’s international friendly: USA at Switzerland
|8:15 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Timbers at Union
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: Austin at Sounders
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: College, NCAA Tournament, Super Regionals
|Game 3: James Madison at Missouri
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Game 3: Texas at Oklahoma State
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84**
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Twins at Orioles
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Cubs
|8 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Red Sox at Astros
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Pirates at Royals
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cardinals at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|5 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: College
|NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
|East, Game 4: 76ers at Wizards
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 4: Jazz at Grizzlies
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF
|NCAA Men’s Ind. National Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second Rd.
|East, Game 2: Islanders at Bruins
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
|United States vs. Germany
|3 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Russia vs. Sweden
|7 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Canada vs. Finland
|11 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|LACROSSE: NCAA Women’s Tournament, Nat’l Championship
|NCAA Tournament, Final: Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|SOCCER
|UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France
|5:50 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy
|8:50 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Track and field
|American Track League
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Tigers
|7:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Playoffs, WCF 1st rd. G4: Suns at Lakers
|9:30 a.m.
|990-AM
|Big West baseball: Hawaii at Cal Poly
|10 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m. or JIP after NYY/Det
|1500-AM
|MLB: Giants at Dodgers
|JIP after Pho/LAL
|990-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers
|3 p.m.
|990-AM
