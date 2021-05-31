comscore Television and radio - May, 31, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – May, 31, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
 
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Orioles 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Cubs 8:20 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Red Sox at Astros 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Angels at Giants 10:05 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Pirates at Royals 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cardinals at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: NCAA
Championship Selection Show 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
East, Game 4: 76ers at Wizards 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 4: Jazz at Grizzlies 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF: NCAA Men
Individual National Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
North 1st rd., G7: Canadiens at Maple Leafs 1 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176
East 2nd round, Game 2: Islanders at Bruins 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
United States vs. Germany 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Russia vs. Sweden 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Canada vs. Finland 11 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
LACROSSE: NCAA Men’s Tournament, National Championship
Maryland vs. Virginia 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
SOCCER: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship
France vs. Netherlands 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Italy vs. Portugal 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
TENNIS
Roland Garros midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros*** 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Roland Garros 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
White Sox at Indians 12:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Padres at Cubs 2:05 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Angels at Giants 3:45 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Cardinals at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
East, Game 5: Celtics at Nets 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 5: Trail Blazers at Nuggets 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
West, Game 5: Lakers at Suns 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
West, Game 5: Lakers at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mercury at Sky 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Fever at Storm 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF: NCAA Men, Team Match Play
Quarterfinals 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Semifinals 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
East, Game 2: Lightning at Hurricanes 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
United States vs. Italy 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Belarus vs. Russia 7 a.m. NHLN NA240* 93*
TENNIS
Roland Garros midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 9 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Roland Garros 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME station
MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
TUESDAY
  TIME station
NBA Playoffs: West 1st rd. Game 5, Lakers at Suns 4 p.m. 990-AM

