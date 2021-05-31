Television and radio – May, 31, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Twins at Orioles
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Cubs
|8:20 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Red Sox at Astros
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Angels at Giants
|10:05 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Pirates at Royals
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cardinals at Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: NCAA
|Championship Selection Show
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
|East, Game 4: 76ers at Wizards
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 4: Jazz at Grizzlies
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF: NCAA Men
|Individual National Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
|North 1st rd., G7: Canadiens at Maple Leafs
|1 p.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|East 2nd round, Game 2: Islanders at Bruins
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
|United States vs. Germany
|3 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Russia vs. Sweden
|7 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Canada vs. Finland
|11 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|LACROSSE: NCAA Men’s Tournament, National Championship
|Maryland vs. Virginia
|7 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|SOCCER: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship
|France vs. Netherlands
|6 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Italy vs. Portugal
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros***
|11 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Roland Garros
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|American Track League
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|White Sox at Indians
|12:10 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Padres at Cubs
|2:05 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Angels at Giants
|3:45 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Cardinals at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference First-Round
|East, Game 5: Celtics at Nets
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 5: Trail Blazers at Nuggets
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|West, Game 5: Lakers at Suns
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|West, Game 5: Lakers at Suns
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mercury at Sky
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Fever at Storm
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF: NCAA Men, Team Match Play
|Quarterfinals
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Semifinals
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Second-Rd.
|East, Game 2: Lightning at Hurricanes
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: IHHF World Championship
|United States vs. Italy
|3 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Belarus vs. Russia
|7 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA240*
|93*
|TENNIS
|Roland Garros
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|9 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Roland Garros
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|station
|MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|station
|NBA Playoffs: West 1st rd. Game 5, Lakers at Suns
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
